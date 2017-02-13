Grammys 2017Here's How the Internet Reacted to Adele's Grammy Sweep
Adele Broke Her Grammy into Pieces and Gave Half to Beyoncé

Mahita Gajanan
5:54 AM UTC

In a moment right out of Mean Girls, Adele broke her Grammy Award to give half of it to Beyoncé on Sunday night, after the British singer won Album of the Year for 25.

Adele beat out Beyoncé for both Album of the Year and Song of the Year, in wins many people — including Adele herself — found unfair. In a tearful speech while accepting the final award, Adele waxed emotionally about Beyoncé's album Lemonade.

"I can't possibly accept this award," she said. "The Lemonade album was just so monumental, Beyoncé. It was so monumental and well thought-out and beautiful and soul-bearing... we appreciate that. All of us artists here adore you. You are our light."

Later, just like Cady Heron broke her Spring Fling queen crown to hand to the other contestants in Mean Girls, Adele broke off the top of her Grammy to give half to Beyoncé.

