It was a wild ride for fans of Adele, Beyoncé and Rihanna in particular during Sunday night's three-and-a-half hour Grammys extravaganza. In the end, soulful crooner Adele swept the trifecta of the evening's top awards, leaving Beyoncé—who had been nominated in nine categories—empty-handed for the big prizes of the night. Rihanna, who was nominated for eight awards, also came away without a trophy.
As expected, people have taken to Twitter to vent their strong feelings about how it all went down in the final minutes of the show, with many up in arms over Beyoncé's loss. Even Adele called out to Beyoncé in her acceptance speeches.
Some people are noting that Beyoncé, Rihanna, and other black artists have been categorically shut out of taking home the top awards over the years.
Others are sending Beyoncé respect and admiration, like Sia and Diplo.
Beyoncé's sister Solange isn't one to stay silent, either. She tweeted a link to rapper Frank Ocean's anti-Grammy diatribe; Ocean recused himself from participating in this year's awards ceremony as a statement of protest.
Of course, Rihanna found a way to have fun during the evening, regardless of how the awards shook out—and the internet (and fellow celebrities) have noticed.