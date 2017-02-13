It was a wild ride for fans of Adele, Beyoncé and Rihanna in particular during Sunday night's three-and-a-half hour Grammys extravaganza. In the end, soulful crooner Adele swept the trifecta of the evening's top awards, leaving Beyoncé—who had been nominated in nine categories—empty-handed for the big prizes of the night. Rihanna, who was nominated for eight awards, also came away without a trophy.

As expected, people have taken to Twitter to vent their strong feelings about how it all went down in the final minutes of the show, with many up in arms over Beyoncé's loss. Even Adele called out to Beyoncé in her acceptance speeches.

Some people are noting that Beyoncé, Rihanna, and other black artists have been categorically shut out of taking home the top awards over the years.

2013 - mumford over frank

2014 - daft punk over kendrick

2015 - beck over beyonce

2016 - taylor over kendrick

2017 - adele over beyonce

🤔🤔🤔 - very festive tweets (@adam_lewis) February 13, 2017

Beyonce has won one nongenre Grammy. She's been nominated more than any woman ever: 62 times. - nat adderley (@natalieweiner) February 13, 2017

If Nicki Minaj was beyonce she's be on twitter by now crying about how the Grammys are racist - celestial b 🌙 (@violetinvelvet) February 13, 2017

'lol you all actually expected Beyoncé to win? don't you know the Grammy's are-' pic.twitter.com/y4hJU8jJRY - wikipedia brown (@eveewing) February 13, 2017

Others are sending Beyoncé respect and admiration, like Sia and Diplo.

Dear @Beyonce always my queen - sia (@Sia) February 13, 2017

I love @beyonce I wish that the Grammy voters took a chance on such a personal statement as Lemonade .. but much love to @Adele as always - Dip (@diplo) February 13, 2017

Adele should win a Pulitzer for her correct assessment of Beyoncé, but Beyoncé should have won album of the year. - Caity Weaver (@caityweaver) February 13, 2017

adele is amazing but lemonade changed people's lives and empowered black women like few artists have ever done. THATS why people are upset - Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) February 13, 2017

Adele to Beyonce: 'It's weird and it sucks that I robbed you.' - Jon Caramanica (@joncaramanica) February 13, 2017

Beyoncé's sister Solange isn't one to stay silent, either. She tweeted a link to rapper Frank Ocean's anti-Grammy diatribe; Ocean recused himself from participating in this year's awards ceremony as a statement of protest.

Of course, Rihanna found a way to have fun during the evening, regardless of how the awards shook out—and the internet (and fellow celebrities) have noticed.

Anti was 🔥 smh https://t.co/9A3me0pnBB - Craig Jäger 👔 (@iTease_) February 13, 2017