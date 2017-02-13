awardsHere Are the Most Political Moments From the 2017 Grammy Awards
From left: Anderson .Paak, Q-Tip and Jarobi White of A Tribe Called Quest and Busta Rhymes during the 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center, on Feb. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
awardsAdele Broke Her Grammy into Pieces and Gave Half to Beyoncé
Adele, winner of Album of the Year for 25, celebrates during the 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center, on Feb. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
MusicThe Grammys Didn't Need Politics Because It Had Adele and Beyoncé
AdeleAdele accepts the award for Album of the Year for 25 at the 59th annual Grammy Awards, on Feb. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
MusicEight Performances That Show Why Al Jarreau Was the Greatest Male Jazz Singer of His Time
Al Jarreau
Grammys 2017

Here's How the Internet Reacted to Adele's Grammy Sweep

Raisa Bruner
5:56 AM UTC

It was a wild ride for fans of Adele, Beyoncé and Rihanna in particular during Sunday night's three-and-a-half hour Grammys extravaganza. In the end, soulful crooner Adele swept the trifecta of the evening's top awards, leaving Beyoncé—who had been nominated in nine categories—empty-handed for the big prizes of the night. Rihanna, who was nominated for eight awards, also came away without a trophy.

As expected, people have taken to Twitter to vent their strong feelings about how it all went down in the final minutes of the show, with many up in arms over Beyoncé's loss. Even Adele called out to Beyoncé in her acceptance speeches.

Some people are noting that Beyoncé, Rihanna, and other black artists have been categorically shut out of taking home the top awards over the years.

Others are sending Beyoncé respect and admiration, like Sia and Diplo.

Beyoncé's sister Solange isn't one to stay silent, either. She tweeted a link to rapper Frank Ocean's anti-Grammy diatribe; Ocean recused himself from participating in this year's awards ceremony as a statement of protest.

Of course, Rihanna found a way to have fun during the evening, regardless of how the awards shook out—and the internet (and fellow celebrities) have noticed.

