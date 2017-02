DJ Khaled attends the 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center, on Feb. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

Hear Beyoncé and Jay Z on DJ Khaled's New Track "Shining"

DJ Khaled dropped a new song, "Shining," following the 2017 Grammy Awards . The track, released on Tidal, features Beyoncé and Jay Z appearing together for the first time since 2013's "Drunk in Love."

Beyoncé scooped up a number of Grammy Awards on Sunday night, including one for Best Urban Contemporary Album and Best Music Video. Khaled received a nomination for Best Rap Album for Major Key .

Listen to the song on Tidal .