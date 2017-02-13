MusicEight Performances That Show Why Al Jarreau Was the Greatest Male Jazz Singer of His Time
Al Jarreau
MexicoThousands of Protesters Across Mexico March Against President Trump
Protest against Donald Trump in Mexico
MusicHear Beyoncé and Jay Z on DJ Khaled's New Track "Shining"
DJ Khaled attends the 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center, on Feb. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
awardsLady Gaga and Adele Hung Out Backstage at the Grammys
awards

Even Adele Wanted Beyoncé to Win at the Grammys

Raisa Bruner
4:50 AM UTC

Adele swept the top three awards at the Grammys on Sunday night—handily grabbing the prize for song, record, and album of the year—but she also took a moment during her acceptance speeches for Record of the Year and Album of the Year to pay tribute to Beyoncé, who was also nominated in the three categories that Adele won.

"My dream and my idol is Queen Bey, and I adore you and you move my soul every single day and you have done for nearly 17 years, and I adore you and want you to be my mummy," she said after winning the penultimate award of the night. But in her tearful acceptance speech for Album of the Year, she broke down even further—and had difficulty accepting the prize.

"I can't possibly accept this award," she said. "The Lemonade album was just so monumental, Beyoncé. It was so monumental and well thought-out and beautiful and soul-bearing... we appreciate that. All of us artists here adore you. You are our light," she said emotionally.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME