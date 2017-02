Lady Gaga and Adele Hung Out Backstage at the Grammys

Lady Gaga and Adele shared a moment backstage at the 2017 Grammy Awards . The singers paused for a photo next to a bouquet of flowers.

Lady Gaga backstage with Adele at the #Grammys! Both queens! pic.twitter.com/MhfJ2aAJ5U - Lady Gaga | Dylan (@HausOfDylann) February 13, 2017

Both Gaga and Adele performed during the ceremony. Adele took home Grammys for Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album.