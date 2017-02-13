MusicEight Performances That Show Why Al Jarreau Was the Greatest Male Jazz Singer of His Time
Al Jarreau
MexicoThousands of Protesters Across Mexico March Against President Trump
Protest against Donald Trump in Mexico
MusicHear Beyoncé and Jay Z on DJ Khaled's New Track "Shining"
DJ Khaled attends the 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center, on Feb. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
awardsEven Adele Wanted Beyoncé to Win at the Grammys
Adele accepts the Album Of The Year award for 25 during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center, on Feb. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
awards

Adele Apologizes For Her Grammys Performance While Accepting Award For Song of the Year

Ariana Bacle / People
4:16 AM UTC

Adele offered a heartfelt apology for her rocky Grammys performance as she accepted the award for song of the year.

The 28-year-old won her second song of the year Grammy, this time for 2015’s “Hello.” After taking to the stage and gushing over Celine Dion — who introduced her — Adele was sure to note her heartbreaking technical problem while paying tribute to George Michael on stage.

“First of all, I really do apologize for swearing,” she said. “George Michael, I love him. He means a lot to me, so I’m really sorry if I offended anyone anywhere.”

She later added that she often gets “nervous” at the award show.

Adele attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center, on Feb. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
VIEW GALLERY | 46 PHOTOS
Adele attends the 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center, on Feb. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.Steve Granitz—Getty Images
Adele attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center, on Feb. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Lady Gaga attends the 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center, on Feb. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Rihanna attends the 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center, on Feb. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Katy Perry attends the 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center, on Feb. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Jennifer Lopez attends the 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center, on Feb. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Halsey attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center, on Feb. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center, on Feb. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Laverne Cox attend the 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center, on Feb. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
CeeLo Green attends the 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center, on Feb. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Paris Jackson attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center, on Feb. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Rick Ross attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center, on Feb. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Taraji P. Henson attends the 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center, on Feb. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Chance the Rapper attends the 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center, on Feb. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Leon Bridges and Brittni Jessie attend The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center, on Feb. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Nick Jonas attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center, on Feb. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Charli XCX attends the 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center, on Feb. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Solange Knowles attends the 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center, on Feb. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw attend The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center, on Feb. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Skrillex attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center, on Feb. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Desiigner attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center, on Feb. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Drew Taggart and Alex Pall of the Chainsmokers attend The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center, on Feb. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Carrie Underwood attends the 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center, on Feb. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Steve Aoki attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center, on Feb. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Diplo attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center, on Feb. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Kris Jenner attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center, on Feb. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Matt Skiba of Blink-182 attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center, on Feb. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Ziggy Marley attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center, on Feb. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Heidi Klum attends the 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center, on Feb. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Demi Lovato attends the 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center, on Feb. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
DJ Khaled, Nicole Tuck and Asahd Tuck Khaled attend the 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center, on Feb. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
2 Chainz attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center, on Feb. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Schoolboy Q and daughter Joy Hanley attend the 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center, on Feb. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Dierks Bentley attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center, on Feb. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Josh Dun and Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots attend the 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center, on Feb. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Katharine McPhee and John Cale attend the 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center, on Feb. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Jason Derulo attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center, on Feb. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Keith Urban attends the 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center, on Feb. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Michael Keaton and son Sean Douglas attend The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center, on Feb. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Betsey Johnson and John Cale attend the 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center, on Feb. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Patton Oswalt attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center, on Feb. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Maren Morris attends the 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center, on Feb. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Kelsea Ballerini attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center, on Feb. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Gary Clark Jr. and Nicole Trunfio attend the 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center, on Feb. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Cynthia Erivo attends the 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center, on Feb. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Adele attends the 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center, on Feb. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles. Steve Granitz—Getty Images
1 of 46

The singer previously earned the same Grammy in 2012 for 2010’s “Rolling in the Deep.” She also won the record of the year and best short form music video awards that year.In addition to song of the year, Adele was nominated for record of the year and best solo pop performance. “Hello” was the first track she released since 2011’s Grammy-winning 21. It’s produced by Greg Kurstin, who’s also collaborated with other pop stars like Katy Perry, Kelly Clarkson, and Sia.

“She didn’t want to just go through and write a pop song with any particular formula,” Kurstin told EW soon after the song’s release. “We talked about Tom Waits, and different storytellers like that. I think that was the idea, that we wanted to do something that was very honest about where she was at right now, and she wanted to do something that was real and believable.”

“Hello” beat out Beyoncé’s “Formation,” Mike Posner’s “I Took a Pill in Ibiza,” Justin Bieber’s “Love Yourself” and Lukas Graham’s “7 Years.”

Last year, the song of the year went to Ed Sheeran and Amy Wadge’s “Thinking Out Loud.”

This article originally appeared on People.com

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME