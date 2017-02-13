awardsCelebrities Rally Behind Adele After She Restarts Her Grammys Tribute to George Michael
59th GRAMMY Awards - Show
Grammys 2017Watch Katy Perry Perform Her New Song 'Chained to the Rhythm' at the Grammys
Katy Perry performs during the 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center, on Feb. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
awardsMetallica's Mic Malfunctions During 2017 Grammys Performance With Lady Gaga
James Hetfield and Lady Gaga perform during the 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center, on Feb. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
awardsHere's What Jennifer Lopez Had to Say About Drake on the Grammys Red Carpet
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
59th GRAMMY Awards - Show
Songwriters Adele Adkins and Greg Kurstin accept the Song Of The Year award for 'Hello' onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.  Kevin Winter—Getty Images for NARAS

Adele Apologizes For Her Grammys Performance While Accepting Award For Song of the Year

TIME
4:16 AM UTC

Adele offered a heartfelt apology for her rocky Grammys performance as she accepted the award for song of the year.

The 28-year-old won her second song of the year Grammy, this time for 2015’s “Hello.” After taking to the stage and gushing over Celine Dion — who introduced her — Adele was sure to note her heartbreaking technical problem while paying tribute to George Michael on stage.

“First of all, I really do apologize for swearing,” she said. “George Michael, I love him. He means a lot to me, so I’m really sorry if I offended anyone anywhere.”

She later added that she often gets “nervous” at the award show.

The singer previously earned the same Grammy in 2012 for 2010’s “Rolling in the Deep.” She also won the record of the year and best short form music video awards that year.In addition to song of the year, Adele was nominated for record of the year and best solo pop performance. “Hello” was the first track she released since 2011’s Grammy-winning 21. It’s produced by Greg Kurstin, who’s also collaborated with other pop stars like Katy Perry, Kelly Clarkson, and Sia.

“She didn’t want to just go through and write a pop song with any particular formula,” Kurstin told EW soon after the song’s release. “We talked about Tom Waits, and different storytellers like that. I think that was the idea, that we wanted to do something that was very honest about where she was at right now, and she wanted to do something that was real and believable.”

“Hello” beat out Beyoncé’s “Formation,” Mike Posner’s “I Took a Pill in Ibiza,” Justin Bieber’s “Love Yourself” and Lukas Graham’s “7 Years.”

Last year, the song of the year went to Ed Sheeran and Amy Wadge’s “Thinking Out Loud.”

This article originally appeared on People.com

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME