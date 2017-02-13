IraqPresident Trump's Travel Ban Is Threatening to Undermine the Future of U.S.-Iraqi Relations
IRAQ-CONFLICT
celebritiesAdele Confirms Marriage to Simon Konecki During Grammys Acceptance Speech
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
awardsAdele Continues to Speak Out About Beyoncé Backstage at the Grammys
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
California188,000 Told to Evacuate in California Over Warnings the Country's Tallest Dam Could Fail
APTOPIX Damage Dam
Television

John Oliver Tackles Reality Itself In the Wake of Trump's Presidency

Melissa Locker
8:29 AM UTC

As Last Week Tonight was on hiatus for several months, John Oliver had yet to formally address President Trump a.k.a. “Two words that will never sound normal together no matter how often you same them.”

Oliver quickly caught up with the state of affairs including the confirmation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, named “Man of the Year by Wrong Side of History Magazine,” according to Oliver who guessed that most of Trump’s cabinet picks were made sarcastically.

Oliver then noted that Trump struggles with the truth, including initially claiming that it didn’t rain during his inauguration speech, when video shows that it did. “That’s where we are currently at,” said Oliver. “We have a President capable of standing in the rain and saying it was a sunny day.”

While Oliver concedes that “all presidents lie” to some extent, according to Oliver, “Trump’s relationship with the truth is going to be of profound importance going forward.”

He then ran down some of Trump’s so-called “alternative facts,” which Oliver believes Trump is extrapolating from news outlets like Steve Bannon's Breitbart, Alex Jones’s InfoWars, and Fox News. Trump watches and reads those outlets and then puts his faith in their statements. “Faith and facts aren’t like Bill Pullman and Bill Paxton, when you confuse them it actually matters,” said Oliver.

For the good of the nation, Oliver wants to help Trump succeed, though. To that end, Oliver and his team created a series of educational commercials that will run on channels that Trump is known to watch, including Fox News, CNN, and MSNBC. The informative ads, which will air in the D.C. area, are filled with helpful facts that Trump might need, like the name of one of his daughters, the finer points of the Geneva Convention, and the three parts of the nuclear triad.

As Oliver said, “It’s going to be a long presidency.”

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME