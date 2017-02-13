MusicEight Performances That Show Why Al Jarreau Was the Greatest Male Jazz Singer of His Time
Bruno Mars performs during the 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center, on Feb. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
awards

Bruno Mars Pays Perfect Tribute to Prince at Grammy Awards

Mahita Gajanan
4:18 AM UTC

Bruno Mars paid tribute to musical icon Prince during the 2017 Grammy Awards.

The tribute began when The Time (a member of the Purple One's Minneapolis musical family) warmed up the audience with “Jungle Love” and “The Bird" (both penned by Prince). Dressed in a purple suit, with a touch of eyeliner and mimicking Prince's dance moves, Mars opened with Prince's "Let's Go Crazy," in honor of the singer, who died last year.

The performance proved popular among both Prince and Mars fans online — prompting a wave of love and appreciation for Mars.

Follow TIME