Bruno Mars Pays Perfect Tribute to Prince at Grammy Awards

Bruno Mars performs during the 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center, on Feb. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles. Kevin Winter—Getty Images

Bruno Mars paid tribute to musical icon Prince during the 2017 Grammy Awards .

The tribute began when The Time (a member of the Purple One's Minneapolis musical family) warmed up the audience with “Jungle Love” and “The Bird" (both penned by Prince). Dressed in a purple suit, with a touch of eyeliner and mimicking Prince's dance moves, Mars opened with Prince's "Let's Go Crazy," in honor of the singer, who died last year .

The performance proved popular among both Prince and Mars fans online — prompting a wave of love and appreciation for Mars.

Fam, Bruno Mars is one of the best performers alive today I don't care what anyone says - Clint Smith (@ClintSmithIII) February 13, 2017

.@BrunoMars is a BEAST!!!!! Holy fuck - ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) February 13, 2017

Bruno Mars did the damn thing on that guitar!!

he's so talented #prince would be proud!!! #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/fyrILiJb2O - lovelyti (@lovelyti) February 13, 2017

Damn. Is there anything #BrunoMars can't do. #grammys guy is amazing - Jamie Eagan (@JEagan_COYB) February 13, 2017