Google's Valentine's Day Doodles Call for Conservation of the Endangered Pangolin

Kevin Lui
6:26 AM UTC

Google has created a series of Valentine's Day-themed Doodles as Feb. 14 gets closer, but love isn't the only thing adorning the search giant's front page these past few days.

The Doodles for Feb. 11, 12 and 13 — all of which turn into an interactive game upon clicking — feature a pangolin looking for the perfect Valentine's Day gift for its mate. The pangolin, also known as the scaly anteater, is the world's only scaly mammal, according to Google.

Google
The first Doodle, displayed Feb. 11, 2017, highlights the giant pangolin, a species native to Africa. Google  

All eight species of pangolins are endangered by a thriving trade of poaching and smuggling. It is the world's most trafficked animal, with more than 1 million taken from their natural habitats to be eaten or used in traditional Chinese medicine.

unnamed-2
Google The second Doodle, released Feb. 12, 2017, features the Indian pangolin, a species native to India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan. 

Upon clicking each Doodle, Google users will be led to a game, where a love-struck pangolin must collect different elements to make the perfect Valentine's gift to its love — cocoa beans on the first day, musical notes on the second, and ribbons for lanterns on the third.

Google
The third Doodle, released Feb. 13, 2017, is in honor of the Chinese pangolin, native to southern China, Taiwan, northern India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Myanmar. Google 

Google released the series of Doodle, called "Pangolin Love," in association with the World Wildlife Fund, which has set up a dedicated web page to highlight efforts to conserve the scaly mammal.

