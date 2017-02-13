Rihanna during the 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center, on Feb. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

Rihanna during the 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center, on Feb. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles. Christopher Polk—Getty Images

Here's Rihanna Sipping From a Bejeweled Flask at the Grammys, Because Of Course

Awards shows have a tendency to be long, drawn-out affairs. And while it's an honor to attend, even the stars themselves need to find a way to spice up their night out. Rihanna, nominated for eight awards at Sunday night's Grammys, certainly wasn't going to let her evening get dull. Instead, the notorious party expert prepared with a bedazzled flask, which she and a friend were spotted casually sipping from in the middle of the evening's over-three-hour broadcast.

It's unclear if Ed Sheeran, seated next to her, got in on the fun. But as usual, casual drinking hero Rihanna shows us how it's done.

We now know how Rihanna gets through all these award shows #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/bBferPwLuk - Music News & Facts (@Musicnews_feed) February 13, 2017

There's also footage of Rih mouthing out "I think it's time for a shot," appropriately enough.

'I think it's time for a shot' pic.twitter.com/lCivGDzMnm - Ultimate Rihanna (@URihannaFansite) February 13, 2017

And finally, someone captured her on her phone, potentially FaceTiming, and clearly having an absolute blast. Looks like the flask trick worked!