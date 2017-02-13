Grammys 2017Watch Katy Perry Perform Her New Song 'Chained to the Rhythm' at the Grammys
Celebrities Rally Behind Adele After She Restarts Her Grammys Tribute to George Michael

Lindsay Kimble / People
3:49 AM UTC

They’re making Adele feel their love.

After re-starting her tribute to late music icon George Michael during the Grammys on Sunday, celebrities and fans were quick to rally behind the clearly emotional star on social media.

“@Adele, you get every do over you ever need. Ever. #GRAMMYs,” wrote Ellen DeGeneres.

Echoed Bette Middler, “#Adele taught us a all a great lesson just now. If it’s not right? START OVER AND NAIL IT! And she did. Love you, girl.”

The 28-year-old was midway through her performance of Michael’s “Fast Love” when she stopped abruptly and said, “I know it’s live TV … I’m sorry for swearing, and I’m sorry for starting again.”

She added, “I can’t mess this up for him,” before starting the song over. As she finished singing, Adele had obvious tears in her eyes.

Many other stars championed the singer for ensuring the Michael tribute was done right, including Chrissy Teigen, who wrote on Twitter, “Major major @adele respects. S— happens when you actually sing live. She was incredible.”

Rihanna appeared verklempt and put a hand over her chest after Adele finished her performance – seemingly in solidarity with the singer.

http://giphy.com/gifs/recordingacademy-grammys-the-l3q2G8vaYXI665NhC

Adele also performed earlier in the night, opening the show with her hit “Hello” – for which she nabbed the Grammy for best pop solo performance.

This article originally appeared on People.com

