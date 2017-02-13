Celebrities Rally Behind Adele After She Restarts Her Grammys Tribute to George Michael

They’re making Adele feel their love.

After re-starting her tribute to late music icon George Michael during the Grammys on Sunday, celebrities and fans were quick to rally behind the clearly emotional star on social media.

“@Adele, you get every do over you ever need. Ever. #GRAMMYs,” wrote Ellen DeGeneres .

Echoed Bette Middler , “#Adele taught us a all a great lesson just now. If it’s not right? START OVER AND NAIL IT! And she did. Love you, girl.”

The 28-year-old was midway through her performance of Michael’s “Fast Love” when she stopped abruptly and said, “I know it’s live TV … I’m sorry for swearing, and I’m sorry for starting again.”

She added, “I can’t mess this up for him,” before starting the song over. As she finished singing, Adele had obvious tears in her eyes.

Many other stars championed the singer for ensuring the Michael tribute was done right, including Chrissy Teigen , who wrote on Twitter , “Major major @adele respects. S— happens when you actually sing live. She was incredible.”

Rihanna appeared verklempt and put a hand over her chest after Adele finished her performance – seemingly in solidarity with the singer.

Brava @Adele for being real and and beautiful, powerful singer offering a gorgeous opening and powerful tribute to @GeorgeMichael - Jennifer Nettles (@JenniferNettles) February 13, 2017

What a hero, what a woman. @Adele - Dianna Agron (@DiannaAgron) February 13, 2017

Adele, what a badass. She cares so much. Who could be bummed about a singer singing live? All my respect. George Michael must be psyched. - hayley from Paramore (@yelyahwilliams) February 13, 2017

I commend @Adele for starting over and making it right! Very very good. - Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) February 13, 2017

it's crazy we think we need to be perfect all the time but the best moment from tonight will be adele showing us its ok not to be perfect - christina perri (@christinaperri) February 13, 2017

Your realness made that moment even more special. That took so much guts, George would have been so proud. @Adele 🙌 - SKRILLEX (@Skrillex) February 13, 2017

@Adele She Owned It , Then Killed It #GRAMMYs !! - DJ Pauly D (@DJPaulyD) February 13, 2017

So much respect @Adele for starting over #GeorgeMichael tribute - Garcelle Beauvais (@GarcelleB) February 13, 2017

Adele also performed earlier in the night, opening the show with her hit “Hello” – for which she nabbed the Grammy for best pop solo performance.

