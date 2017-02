James Hetfield and Lady Gaga perform during the 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center, on Feb. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

James Hetfield and Lady Gaga perform during the 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center, on Feb. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles. Kevin Winter—Getty Images

Lady Gaga's performance with Metallica during the 2017 Grammys hit a slight snag starting out, when lead singer James Hetfield's mic malfunctioned.

Metallica did not request a do-over, like Adele did before them , but played on as Gaga carried the beginning of the performance. Despite the technical difficulties, fans came out in support of both Gaga and Metallica.

Lady Gaga and Metallica shut down the house! #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/BV5LB0vWh8 - Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 13, 2017

Just when I thought I couldn't like @Metallica and @ladygaga more, they killed the #GRAMMYS, even with a busted mic. - Paul Edinger (@pve1024) February 13, 2017

Lady Gaga could honestly save rock if she is ever in the mood - Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) February 13, 2017

Lady Gaga can perform any genre, any song, any show, anything. #GRAMMYs - Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) February 13, 2017

Well, I guess Laverne wasn't lying when she only mentioned Gaga. - anthony (@anthagiox) February 13, 2017