awards

Here's What Jennifer Lopez Had to Say About Drake on the Grammys Red Carpet

Alexia Fernandez / People
3:22 AM UTC

Jennifer Lopez may not want to reveal details on her brief romance with Drake, but she still holds love for him.

The “Ain’t Your Mama” singer was asked about the rapper on the Grammy Awards red carpet and she told E! News’ Ryan Seacrest that she thinks he’s “talented, amazing.”

“I love Drake. He’s brilliant,” she said, before revealing, “We made a song together. We hung out, we had a great time. He’s amazing, I have so much love for that boy.”

“It was never very serious,” an insider close to the rapper tells PEOPLE exclusively. “They like one another and had fun together.”

While there are reports the duo have called it quits, a source who knows them both insists the entertainers were never in an official relationship.

“It was and is fun when they see each other,” says the source. “They love hanging out and making music together. She has great respect for him and his talent and he does for her as well.”

More Love @champagnepapi

A photo posted by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on

The “Hotline Bling” rapper was in Manchester, England but spared some time to send his friend, Chance the Rapper, a few congratulatory texts for his Grammy win for best rap performance.

Chance the Rapper took to Instagram to show the bro love, captioning it, “More love @champagnepapi.”

This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com.

