Beyoncé's performance at the 2017 Grammys left viewers barely able to contain themselves.

Music's reigning queen, nominated for nine awards this year , regaled the audience with two songs from her album Lemonade while wearing a floor-length gown that showed off her pregnant belly, several gold necklaces and a gold crown.

As expected, the emotional performance brought out a bevy of feelings in everyone else. Check out the reactions below.

The year is 2050. Beyoncé and Solange are the supreme rulers of earth. Each year we offer our edges as sustenance for the goddesses. pic.twitter.com/dID7WsdwMe - Michael Blackmon 💫 (@blackmon) February 13, 2017

I am crying. My bey. I cannot breathe - christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 13, 2017

If you're any artist who has to follow this Beyoncé performance tonight pic.twitter.com/7tn1R9wAwT - Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) February 13, 2017

If I had to follow Beyoncé at the Grammys, I just wouldn't. I wouldn't show up. I'd be in a new country with a new name starting a new life. - Jamie Woodham (@jwoodham) February 13, 2017

Viewers were especially concerned by Beyoncé's chair move.

i wish i could trust a man as much as Beyoncé trusted this chair pic.twitter.com/obnxzrlipD - evil queen (@urbandoll) February 13, 2017

Beyonce on the chair tho! pic.twitter.com/gjqBZrkXUr - Beneisha Dyer (@BeneishaJ) February 13, 2017