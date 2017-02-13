Lady Gaga and Celine Dion are two of music's shining stars, albeit in very different ways. And during Sunday night's Grammys red carpet, the icons got a chance to cross paths in a sweet momentary encounter. Gaga—wearing a very bold, very revealing getup, as is her wont—approached the ever-elegant Dion to share a hug and a cheek kiss, before flashing her a peace sign as she continued down the red carpet.
From that footage, it looks like they were equally enamored with each other. Naturally, fans of both of the talented entertainers are enjoying this unexpected collision of worlds.