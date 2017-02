Blue Ivy Carter stole the show at the 2017 Grammys with an outfit that payed tribute to late musical icon Prince .

Wearing a pink suit with a ruffled collar shirt similar to looks Prince wore while performing, Blue Ivy sat on her father Jay-Z's lap during the awards show. Her mother Beyoncé, who is up for nine nominations this year, performed at the Grammys.

Blue Ivy paying tribute to Prince at the #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/yrIkYRJueU - Cocoa Butter (@cocoabutterbf) February 13, 2017

😩😩😩😩ima really cry RT @BeyonceCapital: Blue Ivy is in the audience with Jay, dressed as Prince 💜 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/a2im2qFiFS - Princess (@ComputerrBlu) February 13, 2017

The Grammys will honor Prince , who died last year, during the ceremony.