Lady Gaga Just Revealed Her New Metallica-Themed Tattoo

Christian Holub / Entertainment Weekly
12:41 AM UTC

Lady Gaga is always one to embrace a big moment. One week after sky-diving into her acclaimed Super Bowl halftime show, Gaga prepared to perform with Metallica at the Grammys in a very permanent way.

Before the awards show began, Gaga posted an Instagram revealing a new back tattoo of a giant moth with a skull for a face, an apparent reference to the Metallica song “Moth Into Flame” they’ll be playing together.

“The Moth and Metallica,” Gaga wrote in the caption, adding a moth emoji and #Grammys hashtag for good measure.

Check out the picture below, and stay tuned for more of EW’s Grammys coverage. See a full winners’ list here.

The Moth & Metallica 🦋------->🔥🖤#ink #tattoo #MothIntoFlame #MetalliGa #metal #grammys @metallica

A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on

This article originally appeared on EW.com.

