HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Lady Gaga performs during the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) Ronald Martinez—Getty Images

Lady Gaga Just Revealed Her New Metallica-Themed Tattoo

Lady Gaga is always one to embrace a big moment. One week after sky-diving into her acclaimed Super Bowl halftime show , Gaga prepared to perform with Metallica at the Grammys in a very permanent way.

Before the awards show began, Gaga posted an Instagram revealing a new back tattoo of a giant moth with a skull for a face, an apparent reference to the Metallica song “Moth Into Flame” they’ll be playing together.

“The Moth and Metallica,” Gaga wrote in the caption, adding a moth emoji and #Grammys hashtag for good measure.

Check out the picture below, and stay tuned for more of EW's Grammys coverage.

The Moth & Metallica 🦋------->🔥🖤#ink #tattoo #MothIntoFlame #MetalliGa #metal #grammys @metallica A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Feb 12, 2017 at 2:51pm PST

This article originally appeared on EW.com .