Lady Gaga Just Revealed Her New Metallica-Themed Tattoo

Lady Gaga is always one to embrace a big moment. One week after sky-diving into her acclaimed Super Bowl halftime show, Gaga prepared to perform with Metallica at the Grammys in a very permanent way.
Before the awards show began, Gaga posted an Instagram revealing a new back tattoo of a giant moth with a skull for a face, an apparent reference to the Metallica song “Moth Into Flame” they’ll be playing together.
“The Moth and Metallica,” Gaga wrote in the caption, adding a moth emoji and #Grammys hashtag for good measure.
Check out the picture below