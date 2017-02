Adele performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center, on Feb. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

Adele opened the 2017 Grammys, with a performance of her hit, "Hello."

The singer, who received five Grammy nominations this year, took home two awards before the show even started: one for best pop solo performance (for "Hello") and the other for pop vocal album (for 25 ).

Adele kicked off the Grammys before host James Corden took the stage, stopping to give a shoutout to her son, age 4: "Hello, baby!"