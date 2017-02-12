moviesLa La Land Wins 5 Prizes at the BAFTAs
Emma Stone arrives at the 89th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 29: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Al Jarreau performs at L'Olympia on June 29, 2015 in Paris, France. (Photo by David Wolff - Patrick/Redferns via Getty Images)
FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2007, file photo, Prince performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLI football game at Dolphin Stadium in Miami. Prince's Warner Bros. Records catalog is going to all streaming services. Tidal's exclusive streaming rights ends Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. Prince had given Tidal the exclusive rights before he died and the streaming service maintained the catalog for months after his death. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: TV personality James Corden speaks onstage during The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/WireImage)
A Manx rolls over for the camera at the American Kennel Club’s Meet the Breeds event in New York City. For the first time, cats shared space with dogs at Piers 92 and 94 on Feb. 11, 2017.Robin Schwartz for TIME
A Manx rolls over for the camera at the American Kennel Club’s Meet the Breeds event in New York City. For the first time, ca
animals

Westminster Dog Show Welcomes Cats for the First Time

Madeline Farber
Feb 12, 2017

It seems that it's no longer just a dog's world at the Westminster Dog Show.

For the first time ever, cats appeared at the show — after the Westminster Kennel Club recognized the Bengal cat as one of 2017’s newest breeds. The club also announced three new dog breeds, AM New York reports.

The cats debuted at at the multi-day event called “Meet and Compete” on Saturday. The event was in a partnership between AKC Meet the Breeds and the Masters Agility Championship.

"It makes it interesting,” Gail Miller Bisher, a spokeswoman for the Westminster Kennel Club, first told AM New York. “It’s a celebration of dogs — and now cats — but it needs to be a little bit of everything for everybody. That’s what we like about it.”

You can check out the photos by renowned animal photographer Robin Schwartz above and follow her at the 2017 Dog Show on Instagram @timelightbox .

