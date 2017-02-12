Westminster Dog Show Welcomes Cats for the First Time

A Manx rolls over for the camera at the American Kennel Club’s Meet the Breeds event in New York City. For the first time, cats shared space with dogs at Piers 92 and 94 on Feb. 11, 2017.

It seems that it's no longer just a dog's world at the Westminster Dog Show .

For the first time ever, cats appeared at the show — after the Westminster Kennel Club recognized the Bengal cat as one of 2017’s newest breeds. The club also announced three new dog breeds, AM New York reports.

The cats debuted at at the multi-day event called “Meet and Compete” on Saturday. The event was in a partnership between AKC Meet the Breeds and the Masters Agility Championship.

"It makes it interesting,” Gail Miller Bisher, a spokeswoman for the Westminster Kennel Club, first told AM New York. “It’s a celebration of dogs — and now cats — but it needs to be a little bit of everything for everybody. That’s what we like about it.”

You can check out the photos by renowned animal photographer Robin Schwartz above and follow her at the 2017 Dog Show on Instagram @timelightbox .