Music

Legendary Jazz Musician Al Jarreau Dies at 76

Madeline Farber
8:21 PM UTC

Seven-time Grammy-winning jazz artist Al Jarreau has died at 76.

"It is with the deepest of sadness to inform you Al Jarreau passed away this morning, at about 6:00am LA time," a post on his Twitter account reads.

Jarreau passed away in the hospital surrounded by wife and son, and a few of his family friends, according to the statement.

According to a post from Feb. 8, Jarreau had only just retired from touring — a decision that was made after the late jazz artist was hospitalized for exhaustion.

"He is thankful for his 50 years of traveling the world in ministry through music, and for everyone to share this with him -- his faithful audience, the dedicated musicians, and so many others who supported his efforts."

Nicknamed the "Acrobat of Scat," Jarreau released more than 20 albums throughout his career, according to his website.

