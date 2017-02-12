White HouseWhite House's Stephen Miller Doubles Down on Voter Fraud Claim, But Gives No Evidence
Television

Watch Alec Baldwin's Donald Trump Take Judges to The People's Court on SNL

Madeline Farber
4:12 PM UTC

Alec Baldwin's Donald Trump took three 9th Circuit Court judges to The People's Court on Saturday Night Live.

The sketch comes after the real President Trump tweeted that he would "SEE YOU IN COURT" after a federal appeals court upheld the suspension of his controversial executive order that bans immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. for 120 days, and bars Syrian refugees indefinitely.

“Mr. Trump, you understand this is a TV court, right?” asks the judge, played by Cecily Strong.

“That’s okay. I’m a TV president,” says the Baldwin as Trump.

During the skit, Baldwin’s Trump demands both a reinstatement of his travel ban and $725 in compensation from the judges who he believes wronged him.

Shortly after, Beck Bennett once again shows up as a shirtless Vladimir Putin in order to defend Baldwin's Trump, who introduces him as "someone who’s known me for years, he’s family, he’s an incredible person with impeccable credentials."

"This man is a great friend. He’s my little American Happy Meal. He’d do anything for you. Go against his own country just to make you happy,” says Bennett's Putin.

Watch the full sketch above.

