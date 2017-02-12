North KoreaPresident Trump Faces Foreign Policy Challenge After North Korea Tests Ballistic Missile
Passengers watch a TV screen broadcasting a news report on North Korea firing a ballistic missile into the sea off its east coast, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea, February 12, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji - RTSY8NK
TelevisionWatch Melissa McCarthy Return as Sean Spicer on SNL
Melissa McCarthy as Press Secretary Sean Spicer during the "Sean Spicer Press Conference" sketch on Feb. 4, 2017.
WorldGermany Chooses Frank-Walter Steinmeier as New President
New elected German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier delivers a speech after the presidential election at the Bundesversammlung federal assembly Bundestag (lower house of parliament)on February 12, 2017 in Berlin. Germany's former foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier of the centre-left Social Democrats was elected as the country's ceremonial president in a vote held in the national parliament. / AFP / Axel Schmidt (Photo credit should read AXEL SCHMIDT/AFP/Getty Images)
North KoreaNorth Korea Reportedly Test Fires Missile, Challenging U.S.
South Korea Koreas Tensions
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 11: Actress Meryl Streep attends the 2017 Human Rights Campaign Greater New York Gala at The Waldorf Astoria on February 11, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)
Meryl Streep attends the 2017 Human Rights Campaign Greater New York Gala at The Waldorf Astoria in New York City on Feb. 11, 2017. Jim Spellman—WireImage
celebrities

Meryl Streep Warns of 'Brownshirts' in Emotional Speech Against President Trump

Jocelyn Noveck / AP
2:23 PM UTC

(NEW YORK) — In an emotional speech by turns tearful, defiant and humorous, Meryl Streep doubled down on her harsh criticism of President Donald Trump, and spoke of having become a target since she first took him on in her Golden Globes speech in January.

Addressing a cheering audience at a fundraising gala for the Human Rights Campaign, a national LGBT group, Streep referred to Trump's tweet after her Globes speech, in which he called the celebrated actress "overrated."

"Yes, I am the most overrated, over-decorated and currently, I am the most over-berated actress ... of my generation," she said to laughs.

She noted that she wished she could simply stay home "and load the dishwasher" rather than take a podium to speak out — but that "the weight of all these honors" she's received in her career compelled her to speak out.

"It's terrifying to put the target on your forehead," she said. "And it sets you up for all sorts of attacks and armies of brownshirts and bots and worse, and the only way you can do it is if you feel you have to. You have to! You don't have an option. You have to."

Streep did not elaborate on the type of attacks she may have been subjected to since her Globes speech, or from whom. The Associated Press reached out to her publicist for details. The term "brownshirts" was first used to describe an early Nazi militia.

Streep was receiving the group's National Ally for Equality Award, and was the huge draw of the evening. Introduced by filmmaker Ken Burns, she took the stage to a thunderous ovation. After a humorous defense of her remarks in her Globes speech that football and martial arts weren't arts, which had drawn some criticism — she clarified that she indeed likes football, too — the actress praised the organization for defending LGBT rights, and spoke about two teachers — one transgender, one gay — who had influenced her childhood in suburban New Jersey.

She then spoke about how early cultures had always put men at the top, but at some point in the 20th century, women, people of color and other minorities began achieving their deserved rights. Progress was fast, and so now, "We shouldn't be surprised that fundamentalists, of all stripes, everywhere, are exercised and fuming," she said.

Turning to Trump, she said: "But if we live through this precarious moment — if his catastrophic instinct to retaliate doesn't lead us to nuclear winter — we will have much to thank this president for. Because he will have woken us up to how fragile freedom really is."

The country has now learned, she said, "how the authority of the executive, in the hands of a self-dealer, can be wielded against the people, and the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. The whip of the executive can, through a Twitter feed, lash and intimidate, punish and humiliate, delegitimize the press and all of the imagined enemies with spasmodic regularity and easily provoked predictability."

At the end, Streep made a passionate call for religious liberty — the right, as she said," to live our lives with God or without Her."

"All of us have the human right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness," she said.

"If you think people were mad," she closed, "when they thought the government was coming after their guns, wait until you see when they try to take away our happiness."

Streep, 67, received a record 20th Oscar nomination in January.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME