President Trump Says His Travel Ban Will Win. But His Staff Might Rewrite It Anyway

President Donald Trump expressed confidence Friday that his Administration’s ban on refugees and travel from seven countries would be sustained on appeal .

Speaking to reporters during a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe, Trump said the ban was necessary to ensure American security.

“We will continue to go through the court process, and I have no doubt that we will win that particular case,” Trump said in the East Room. “We are going to keep our country safe. We are going to do whatever is necessary to keep our country safe.”

White House aides are contemplating rewriting the order in part, in order to reinstate it sooner while the legal process is under way. Trump hinted at additional security measures coming next week, but it was unclear whether he was referring to a new version of the order.

“We’ll be doing something very rapidly having to do with additional security for our country,” Trump said.

Trump repeated his assertion that since taking office he’s been briefed of a multitude of threats facing the country. “I’ve learned tremendous things that you could only learn if you are in a certain position,” he said.

“I feel terribly confident that we will have tremendous security for the people of the U.S.,” Trump added. “We will be extreme vetting.”