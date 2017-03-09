13 Times The Simpsons Accurately Predicted the Future

With 28 seasons and counting on the air, The Simpsons is undeniably a television phenomenon. Both the longest-running American sitcom and animated program, the critically acclaimed cartoon is widely recognized as one of, if not the, best shows of all time for its humorous satire of everything from politics and pop culture to everyday family life.

In fact, throughout its more than 600 episodes, creator Matt Groening and his team have been so on top of the country's cultural pulse, they've even managed to predict several major historical events — along with a few less momentous happenings.

Here are 13 times The Simpsons made eerily accurate predictions about the future.

Siegfried and Roy's Tiger Attack Season 5, Episode 10: $pringfield (Or, How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Legalized Gambling) Predicted: 1993 Came true: 2003 After Springfield decides to legalize gambling, Mr. Burns opens a casino where German magicians Gunter and Ernst perform a routine, seeming to spoof the long-running Las Vegas Siegfried and Roy show. Tragically, a bit in which the animated duo is attacked by their tiger came to fruition 10 years later when Roy Horn was mauled on stage by a white Bengal tiger , leaving him partially paralyzed and ending the long-running production.

Autocorrect Fails Season 6, Episode 8: Lisa on Ice Predicted: 1994 Came true: 2007 During a Springfield Elementary School assembly, Kearney asks fellow bully Dolph to take a memo to "Beat up Martin" on his "Newton" — Apple's early attempt at a personal digital assistant. However, the machine translates the message into "Eat up Martha" instead, foreshadowing the common messaging errors people blame on iPhone's autocorrect technology . In fact, Nitin Ganatra, Apple’s former director of engineering for iOS applications, revealed in 2013 that the Simpsons ' gag served as a rallying cry while developing the software for the iPhone's keyboard. "If you heard people talking and they used the words 'Eat up Martha,' it was basically a reference to the fact that we needed to nail the keyboard. We needed to make sure the text input works on this thing, otherwise, 'Here comes the Eat up Marthas,'" he told Fast Company .

FaceTime Season 6, Episode 19: Lisa’s Wedding Predicted: 1995 Came true: 2010 In this futuristic installment, Lisa talks with Marge using her phone's video chat capabilities, predating the popular FaceTime feature of today's iPhones by 15 years. Simpsons predicted Apple Watch and FaceTime 20 years ago. pic.twitter.com/d3tUiPtJho - husch (@_ahusch) January 16, 2016

Faulty Voter Machines Season 20, Episode 4: Treehouse of Horror XIX Predicted: 2008 Came true: 2012 In a bit inspired by the 2008 presidential election, Homer tries to vote for Barack Obama only to have a voting machine record his selection as John McCain several times. Coincidentally, when it came time for Obama to run for a second term in 2012, video footage emerged of a Pennsylvania machine switching a vote from Obama to one for his Republican opponent, Mitt Romney. The machine was reportedly taken out of commission .

The God Particle Season 10, Episode 2: The Wizard of Evergreen Terrace Predicted: 1998 Came true: 2012 The existence of the Higgs boson or "God particle" — a breakthrough that helps explain how everything in the universe has mass — wasn't confirmed by physicists until 2012. But according to Dr. Simon Singh, the author of The Simpsons and their Mathematical Secrets , after Homer decided to become an inventor in "The Wizard of Evergreen Terrace," he was pictured standing in front of a blackboard with an equation that predicted the mass of the yet-to-be-discovered particle. "If you work it out, you get the mass of a Higgs boson that’s only a bit larger than the nano-mass of a Higgs boson actually is," he told the Independent . "It’s kind of amazing as Homer makes this prediction 14 years before it was discovered." Homer discovered the Higgs boson. pic.twitter.com/QAXhNIgMmF - Michael Schmitt (@MikeyblendswelL) May 21, 2016

NSA Spying Scandal The Simpsons Movie Predicted: 2007 Came true: 2013 When the Simpson family is forced to go into hiding following their escape from the EPA biodome enclosing Springfield, the NSA locates Marge and the kids by listening in on one of their conversations. However, it wasn't until six years after The Simpsons Movie hit theaters that Edward Snowden first blew the whistle on the government mass surveillance of Americans' phone and Internet records. The NSA as portrayed in The Simpsons Movie (2007) pic.twitter.com/7g8piC7x7H - Asher Wolf (@Asher_Wolf) February 8, 2015

Smartwatches Season 6, Episode 19: Lisa’s Wedding Predicted: 1995 Came true: 2014 When Lisa visits a fortune-teller at a renaissance fair, viewers are transported 15 years into the future to 2010 — a time when wristwatch communication technology exists. However, even the Simpsons' future society was a little ahead of its time, as modern voice recognition-enabled smartwatches weren't rolled out until 2014. The Simpsons Smartwatch prediction (1995) via @mashable. lol pic.twitter.com/TmKgiXulxS - SmartWatch News (@SmartWatchID) March 14, 2014

America's Ebola Outbreak Season 9, Episode 3: Lisa’s Sax Predicted: 1997 Came true: 2014 This installment saw Marge offer to read a depressed Bart a book titled Curious George and the Ebola Virus. This moment was widely circulated during the 2014 American Ebola outbreak when YouTube user Thecontroversy7 created a video laying out a theory revolving around The Simpsons ' predictive tendencies. 'Curious George and the Ebola Virus' if only The Simpsons was still this amusing pic.twitter.com/2ElIYmFHsX - Sam Sutcliffe (@Isamu_Dyson_) June 27, 2015

FIFA's Corruption Scandal Season 25, Episode 16: You Don’t Have to Live Like a Referee Predicted: 2014 Came true: 2015 Although the world football federation representative who asks Homer for help repairing the organization's image isn't explicitly named as a member of FIFA, his arrest turned out to be uncannily similar to those of the real-life FIFA officials who were arrested on corruption charges about a year later. Not to mention that the episode also correctly predicted Germany's defeat of Brazil in the 2014 World Cup.

Greece’s Debt Default Season 23, Episode 10: Politically Inept, with Homer Simpson Predicted: 2012 Came true: 2015 When Homer appears as a guest commentator on cable news show Head Butt , a ticker runs across the bottom of the screen that reads, "Europe puts Greece on eBay ." Of course, this was three years before Greece became the first developed country to default to the International Monetary Fund , plunging the country deeper into economic crisis. 'Europe puts Greece on eBay'... seems The Simpsons had it right all along! #GreeceCrisis #EU pic.twitter.com/MvjYkWMQID - Aaron Richardson (@Richardson_AJ) July 13, 2015

The Nobel Prize Season 22, Episode 1: Elementary School Musical Predicted: 2010 Came true: 2016 Bengt Holmström may not have won the Nobel Prize in Economics until 2016, but one Simpsons character was betting on him six years prior. In a scene from the season 22 premiere in which Martin holds up a scorecard depicting his Nobel Prize betting pool with Lisa, Milhouse and Database, the MIT professor is clearly marked in one of Milhouse's squares. Fun fact: @TheSimpsons' Milhouse once predicted MIT Prof. Holmström would win a #NobelPrize. Today, he was right! https://t.co/CC0LRk1avy pic.twitter.com/syhMiJBK2A - MIT (@MIT) October 10, 2016

Donald Trump's Presidency Season 11, Episode 17: Bart to the Future Predicted: 2000 Came true: 2016 When Bart flashes forward into adulthood, viewers learn that Lisa not only becomes president, but inherits "quite a budget crunch" from her predecessor, Donald Trump . "The country is broke?," she asks her aides in one scene. "How can that be?" At the time, the real Trump presidency was still 16 years away. However, in a 2016 interview with The Hollywood Reporter , writer Dan Greaney explained the joke was meant as a warning to the country. "That just seemed like the logical last stop before hitting bottom," he said. "It was pitched because it was consistent with the vision of America going insane." This is a direct Simpsons quote from March 2000 in a future where Lisa was president



Once again, The Simpsons is always right pic.twitter.com/992UUp8bI6 - Mike MFL10 Addict (@MikeMarFF) December 8, 2016 https://youtu.be/lxjM1yCcqTQ?t=135