EntertainmentRosie O'Donnell Transforms into Steve Bannon to Prove She's Ready for Saturday Night Live
SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Featuring June Squibb, Rosie O'Donnell And Linda Lavin From The Show "Mom"
MusicListen to Katy Perry's Subversive New Disco Tune "Chained to the Rhythm"
Women's March on Washington - March
food and drinkQ&A: Chef Michel Guérard, a Pioneer of Low-Calorie Cuisine
FRANCE-GASTRONOMY-GUERARD
ImmigrationWhat's Next For President Trump's Travel Ban Case
President Trump Meets With Intel CEO Brian Krzanich
Apple Watches on display in Madrid, Spain on June 26, 2015.
Apple Watches on display in Madrid, Spain on June 26, 2015. Pablo Cuadra—Getty Images
Gadgets

Target Has a Great Deal On the Apple Watch Today

Jenna Sims / Southern Living
6:14 PM UTC

You can score the Series 1 38mm Apple Watch at Target for $199.99, which is $70 off of the regular price and $169 less than the Series 2 Apple Watch. The offer includes several different color options for the band and the watch face. If you have not yet found the perfect gift for your Valentine, we are certain this will be a welcome surprise. The sale will run through February 11. (Read more: Why you should give the Apple Watch another chance)

BUY IT: $199.99; target.com

When comparing the Series 1 and Series 2, the biggest difference is the Series 2 is waterproof and the Series 1 is only splash resistant. The Series 2 watch also has a built in GPS, but the Series 1 will measure distance traveled when walking or running.

(Read TIME’s affiliate link policy.)

This article originally appeared on SouthernLiving.com

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME