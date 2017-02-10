Target Has a Great Deal On the Apple Watch Today

You can score the Series 1 38mm Apple Watch at Target for $199.99, which is $70 off of the regular price and $169 less than the Series 2 Apple Watch. The offer includes several different color options for the band and the watch face. If you have not yet found the perfect gift for your Valentine, we are certain this will be a welcome surprise. The sale will run through February 11. (Read more: Why you should give the Apple Watch another chance )

When comparing the Series 1 and Series 2 , the biggest difference is the Series 2 is waterproof and the Series 1 is only splash resistant. The Series 2 watch also has a built in GPS, but the Series 1 will measure distance traveled when walking or running.

