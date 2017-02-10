ImmigrationWhat's Next For President Trump's Travel Ban Case
Exercise/Fitness

4 Quick Ways to Work Out Without Spending Money on a Gym Membership

Health.com
4:26 PM UTC

Trying to get fit without breaking the bank? Here are four quick ways to work out without spending money on an expensive gym membership.

Take a free class at a retail store

A single class at a fitness studio could set you back $30 or more, but you don't have to drop big bucks to try a trendy workout. Check in with your local Lululemon, Nike Store, REI, or Athleta—many locations hold discounted or totally free fitness classes regularly. These cheap sweat sessions generally fill up fast, so be sure to sign up early.

Save money on memberships using deal websites

Groupon, LivingSocial, and other coupon websites often have deals on gym memberships and packages of boutique classes. Generally, discounts range from 50% to 70%.

Take advantage of being a newbie

Some boutique studios give first-timers a special treat: a free or discounted class. Many gyms also provide a free trial—sometimes for as long as a month! So if you have your eye on a CrossFit box, spin studio, or boxing gym, give 'em a call—they may have an offer for you.

Be your own trainer

Now you know it's easy to snag discounts on gym memberships and fitness classes, but you can also do wallet-friendly workouts at home. Head to Amazon and stock up on these home gym essentials, and then check out Health.com for workouts you can do anywhere. We've got everything from a dance-cardio routine with Katie Austin to a HIIT yoga class with Lauren Taus and a 45-minute Burn Boot Camp class with Devan and Morgan Kline. Visit our Fitness channel for more.

This article originally appeared on Health.com

