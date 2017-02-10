GadgetsTarget Has a Great Deal On the Apple Watch Today
Rosie O'Donnell attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations program on May 9, 2016 in New York City. Brent N. Clarke—FilmMagic
Entertainment

Rosie O'Donnell Transforms into Steve Bannon to Prove She's Ready for Saturday Night Live

Cady Lang
6:03 PM UTC

After Melissa McCarthy's popular turn as Sean Spicer on Saturday Night Live last week, the Internet was quick to suggest that comedian Rosie O'Donnell who has long been embroiled in a heated feud with the president, would be a perfect fit to play Trump's chief strategist Steve Bannon.

While there's no official confirmation that O'Donnell will be joining Alec Baldwin and McCarthy as the latest in a string of memorable celebrity impressions on the late night sketch show, O'Donnell has changed her profile picture on Twitter to an image that a fan created which Photoshops her head onto Steve Bannon's body, which has earned the approval of her fans, including a shout out from some very high-profile admirers — none other than the inimitable George Takei and Patton Oswalt.

Your move, SNL.

