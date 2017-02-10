After Melissa McCarthy's popular turn as Sean Spicer on Saturday Night Live last week , the Internet was quick to suggest that comedian Rosie O'Donnell who has long been embroiled in a heated feud with the president, would be a perfect fit to play Trump's chief strategist Steve Bannon .

While there's no official confirmation that O'Donnell will be joining Alec Baldwin and McCarthy as the latest in a string of memorable celebrity impressions on the late night sketch show, O'Donnell has changed her profile picture on Twitter to an image that a fan created which Photoshops her head onto Steve Bannon's body, which has earned the approval of her fans, including a shout out from some very high-profile admirers — none other than the inimitable George Takei and Patton Oswalt.

Your move, SNL .