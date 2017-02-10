Seth Meyers clearly doesn't agree with Kellyanne Conway's opinion on President Donald Trump's tweeting habits. Asked why Trump hadn't commented on the recent Quebec mosque shooting , the president's counselor told CNN Tuesday, “he’s sympathetic to any loss of life. It’s completely senseless regardless of who is lodging the attack,” and explained that "he doesn’t tweet about everything." The Late Night host saw this as an opportunity to give his take on the matter.

During the "A Closer Look" segment of Thursday night's episode, Meyers presented a lengthy list of topics Trump has found time to tweet about — including Meryl Streep, people who drink Diet Coke and himself eating KFC — that scrolled up the screen as he enjoyed a drink. "At this point when I forget to pick up milk, there's a part of me that's afraid I'm going to come home to an angry Trump tweet about it," he said.

