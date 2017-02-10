White HousePresident Trump Says His Travel Ban Will Win. But His Staff Might Rewrite It Anyway
Donald Trump,Shinzo Abe
GadgetsTarget Has a Great Deal On the Apple Watch Today
Apple Watches on display in Madrid, Spain on June 26, 2015.
EntertainmentRosie O'Donnell Transforms into Steve Bannon to Prove She's Ready for Saturday Night Live
SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Featuring June Squibb, Rosie O'Donnell And Linda Lavin From The Show "Mom"
MusicListen to Katy Perry's Subversive New Disco Tune "Chained to the Rhythm"
Women's March on Washington - March
Late Night Television

Seth Meyers Unloads on Donald Trump’s Silence On The Quebec Shooting

Megan McCluskey
6:59 PM UTC

Seth Meyers clearly doesn't agree with Kellyanne Conway's opinion on President Donald Trump's tweeting habits. Asked why Trump hadn't commented on the recent Quebec mosque shooting, the president's counselor told CNN Tuesday, “he’s sympathetic to any loss of life. It’s completely senseless regardless of who is lodging the attack,” and explained that "he doesn’t tweet about everything." The Late Night host saw this as an opportunity to give his take on the matter.

During the "A Closer Look" segment of Thursday night's episode, Meyers presented a lengthy list of topics Trump has found time to tweet about — including Meryl Streep, people who drink Diet Coke and himself eating KFC — that scrolled up the screen as he enjoyed a drink. "At this point when I forget to pick up milk, there's a part of me that's afraid I'm going to come home to an angry Trump tweet about it," he said.

Watch the full clip above.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME