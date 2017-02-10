Portrait of a woman wearing an Apple Watch while sitting outside a cafe with an Apple MacBook, taken on May 21, 2015. (Photo by Joseph Branston/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Portrait of a woman wearing an Apple Watch while sitting outside a cafe with an Apple MacBook, taken on May 21, 2015. (Photo by Joseph Branston/Future Publishing via Getty Images) Future Publishing—2015 Future Publishing

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

There's An Internet Troll Inside All of Us

Five Best Ideas

1. Research shows there’s an internet troll inside all of us.

By Rachel Metz in the MIT Technology Review

2. Room service — from a robot?

By the Economist

3. This is the biological reason music is so universal.

By Drake Baer in the Science of Us

4. Carbon pricing can fight climate change. If anyone can get a carbon tax plan through, it’s these prominent Republicans.

By Hannah Hess in Science

5. We don’t know how many students in college aren’t ready to be there. That’s a problem.

By Sarah Butrymowicz in the Hechinger Report

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.