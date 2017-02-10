ImmigrationWhat's Next For President Trump's Travel Ban Case
President Trump Meets With Intel CEO Brian Krzanich
ImmigrationThis Is How Private Citizens Could Help Refugees Come to the U.S.
A protester holds a banner during a demonstration against President Trump's immigration ban at Portland International Airport in Portland, United States on January 29, 2017.
risk reportThe 5 Candidates in the Battle Royale for French President
FRANCE2017-VOTE-FAR-RIGHT
EducationBetsy DeVos Greeted by Protesters During Her First Visit as Education Secretary
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos addresses department staff on her first day in office after her controversial confirmation by the Senate the day before in Washington, USA on Feb. 8, 2017.
Apple Watch Model Shoot, Bath
Portrait of a woman wearing an Apple Watch while sitting outside a cafe with an Apple MacBook, taken on May 21, 2015. (Photo by Joseph Branston/Future Publishing via Getty Images) Future Publishing—2015 Future Publishing
Five Best Ideas

There's An Internet Troll Inside All of Us

The Aspen Institute
5:00 PM UTC
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. Research shows there’s an internet troll inside all of us.

By Rachel Metz in the MIT Technology Review

2. Room service — from a robot?

By the Economist

3. This is the biological reason music is so universal.

By Drake Baer in the Science of Us

4. Carbon pricing can fight climate change. If anyone can get a carbon tax plan through, it’s these prominent Republicans.

By Hannah Hess in Science

5. We don’t know how many students in college aren’t ready to be there. That’s a problem.

By Sarah Butrymowicz in the Hechinger Report

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME