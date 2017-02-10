Alec Baldwin Jokes About Ivanka Trump's Nordstrom Fight on The Tonight Show

Overall Alec Baldwin was light on Trump material when he appeared on The Tonight Show Thursday. But he couldn't resist a swipe at Ivanka Trump's Nordstrom debacle .

“I got this suit from the Ivanka Trump men’s collection at Nordstrom’s,” Baldwin joked to host Jimmy Fallon. “Big sale right now, 95% off of everything .” (After the retailer announced it would no longer carry Ivanka Trump goods, the President angrily tweeted at them and about a top White House aide prompted ethics questions when she plugged the clothing line on television.)

Baldwin also broke out a Trump impression during the game "Box of Lies": "Jimmy it's a burrito," he said in his signature Trump voice. "The Honduran who delivered this burrito to the studio, we had him deported."

Baldwin is likely preparing many more jokes about the first family today, as he's set to host Saturday Night Live this weekend for the 17th time.