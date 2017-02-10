sleepHere's How To Become a Morning Person
Alarm Clock
the morning briefThe Morning Brief: Travel Ban Ruling, Beached Whales and Amal Clooney
New Zealand Whale Stranding
politicsWhat Neil Gorsuch Means In the Battle Over Abortion Rights
President Trump Announces Judge Neil Gorsuch As His Supreme Court Nominee
WorldSyria's Assad Brushes Off Amnesty Report on Prison Executions as 'Fake News'
SYRIA-CONFLICT-ASSAD
Television

Alec Baldwin Jokes About Ivanka Trump's Nordstrom Fight on The Tonight Show

Tessa Berenson
12:35 PM UTC

Overall Alec Baldwin was light on Trump material when he appeared on The Tonight Show Thursday. But he couldn't resist a swipe at Ivanka Trump's Nordstrom debacle.

“I got this suit from the Ivanka Trump men’s collection at Nordstrom’s,” Baldwin joked to host Jimmy Fallon. “Big sale right now, 95% off of everything.” (After the retailer announced it would no longer carry Ivanka Trump goods, the President angrily tweeted at them and about a top White House aide prompted ethics questions when she plugged the clothing line on television.)

Read More: The Politics of Fashion Under the Trump Administration

Baldwin also broke out a Trump impression during the game "Box of Lies": "Jimmy it's a burrito," he said in his signature Trump voice. "The Honduran who delivered this burrito to the studio, we had him deported."

Baldwin is likely preparing many more jokes about the first family today, as he's set to host Saturday Night Live this weekend for the 17th time.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME