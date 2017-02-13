awardsCelebrities Rally Behind Adele After She Restarts Her Grammys Tribute to George Michael
59th GRAMMY Awards - Show
Grammys 2017Watch Katy Perry Perform Her New Song 'Chained to the Rhythm' at the Grammys
Katy Perry performs during the 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center, on Feb. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
awardsMetallica's Mic Malfunctions During 2017 Grammys Performance With Lady Gaga
James Hetfield and Lady Gaga perform during the 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center, on Feb. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
awardsHere's What Jennifer Lopez Had to Say About Drake on the Grammys Red Carpet
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
President Trump Holds Joint Press Conference With Japanese PM Shinzo Abe
National Security Adviser Michael Flynn at a press conference at the White House, Feb. 10, 2017. Mario Tama—Getty Images
White House

White House Declines to Publicly Defend National Security Advisor Michael Flynn

Jill Colvin / AP
3:02 AM UTC

(PALM BEACH, Fla.) — A top White House aide sidestepped repeated chances Sunday to publicly defend embattled national security adviser Michael Flynn following reports that he engaged in conversations with a Russian diplomat about U.S. sanctions before Trump's inauguration.

The move, or lack thereof, added uncertainty as Trump dealt with North Korea's apparent first missile launch of the year and his presidency. The president was also welcoming the leaders of Israel and Canada this week.

Trump has yet to comment on the allegations against Flynn, and a top aide dispatched to represent the administration on the Sunday news shows skirted questions on the topic, saying it was not his place to weigh in on the "sensitive matter."

Pressed repeatedly, top policy adviser Stephen Miller said it wasn't up to him to say whether the president retains confidence in Flynn.

"It's not for me to tell you what's in the president's mind," he said on NBC. "That's a question for the president."

A White House official, who was not authorized to be named and requested anonymity, said in a statement Friday the president had full confidence in Flynn. Officials remained mum amid fallout from reports that Flynn addressed U.S. sanctions against Russia in a phone call late last year. The report, which first appeared in The Washington Post, contradicted both Flynn's previous denials, as well as those made by Vice President Mike Pence in a televised interview.

Trump has been discussing the situation with associates, according to a person who spoke with him recently. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.

Related

Stephen Miller, White House senior advisor for policy, right, listens as Roger Campos, with the Minority Business Roundtable, during a meeting of small business leaders with U.S. President Donald Trump, not pictured, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017. Trump defended the immigration clampdown that sparked a global backlash over the weekend by blaming the confusion at airports on protesters and on a computer outage at Delta Air Lines Inc. that caused flight cancellations. Credit: Andrew Harrer / Pool via CNP - NO WIRE SERVICE - Photo by: Andrew Harrer/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
White HouseWhite House's Stephen Miller Doubles Down on Voter Fraud Claim, But Gives No Evidence
White House
White House's Stephen Miller Doubles Down on Voter Fraud Claim, But Gives No Evidence

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who led Trump's transition planning before the election, said Flynn would have to explain his conflicting statements about his conversations with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak to Trump and Pence.

"Gen. Flynn has said up to this point that he had not said anything like that to the Russian ambassador. I think now he's saying that he doesn't remember whether he did or not," Christie said on CNN. "So, that's a conversation he is going to need to have with the president and the vice president to clear that up, so that the White House can make sure that they are completely accurate about what went on."

The comments came as the White House continues to weigh its options following a legal blow last week to Trump's immigration order suspending the nation's refugee program and barring citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S.

Miller, who was one of the architects of the order, maintained in a round of Sunday show interviews that the president has sweeping executive authority when it comes to barring foreigners he deems pose a risk to the country. He said Trump will do "whatever we need to do, consistent with the law, to keep this country safe" and slammed judges who've stood in his way.

"This is a judicial usurpation of the power. It is a violation of judges' proper roles in litigating disputes. We will fight it," Miller said in an interview on "Fox News Sunday."

As for the administration's next steps, Miller said that "all options" remain on the table," including a Supreme Court appeal. Trump said on the plane ride to Florida on Friday that he was considering signing a "brand new order" as early as Monday to try to bypass the legal challenges.

"As you know, we have multiple options, and we are considering all of them," Miller said on ABC's "This Week."

The comments come amid an outcry from immigration activists over an "enforcement surge" by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers that officials say is targeting immigrants who are in the country illegally and have criminal records.

Advocacy groups contend the government has rounded up large numbers of people as part of stepped-up enforcement. The agency calls the effort no different from enforcement actions carried out in the past.

But Trump and Miller appeared eager to take credit for the action.

"The crackdown on illegal criminals is merely the keeping of my campaign promise. Gang members, drug dealers & others are being removed!" Trump tweeted.

Added Miller on NBC's "Meet the Press": "We're going to focus on public safety and saving American lives and we will not apologize."

Trump has spent the weekend in Florida at his sprawling Mar-a-Lago estate, holding meetings, making calls, golfing and hosting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

For most of Saturday, Trump and the Japanese prime minister played golf under the Florida sun to get to know one another and show the world the U.S.-Japan alliance remained strong. A surprise provocation by the North Koreans provided a more significant example of cooperation.

After North Korea reportedly launched a ballistic missile, the two leaders appeared for hastily prepared statements in a ballroom of Trump's south Florida estate late Saturday. Abe spoke first and longest.

"North Korea's most recent missile launch is absolutely intolerable," Abe said through a translator. He added that the North must comply fully with relevant U.N. Security Council resolutions, but also noted that Trump had assured him that the U.S. supported Japan.

"President Trump and I myself completely share the view that we are going to promote further cooperation between the two nations. And also we are going to further reinforce our alliance," he said.

Trump followed Abe with even fewer words, saying in part: "I just want everybody to understand and fully know that the United States of America stands behind Japan, its great ally, 100 percent." With that, they left the room.

Miller said on ABC that the joint appearance marked "an important show of solidarity between the United States and Japan."

___

White House Correspondent Julie Pace in Washington contributed to this report.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME