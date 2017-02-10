weatherThe U.S. Northeast Has Been Hit by Its Biggest Snowstorm of the Winter
China

Donald Trump Agrees to Honor the 'One China' Policy in a Call With Xi Jinping

Charlie Campbell / Beijing
5:03 AM UTC

U.S. President Donald Trump has assured Chinese President Xi Jinping in a phone call that he will uphold the “One China” policy, according to a White House statement cited by multiple media outlets Thursday evening, in a move likely to ease diplomatic friction between the world’s two largest economies.

According to the statement, Trump used the first direct contact with his Chinese counterpart to say the U.S. will abide by the 1992 Consensus agreed by Beijing and Taipei that declares Taiwan and China to be part of the same nation, even if both sides disagree as to that nation's sovereign power.

The Consensus has been the bedrock of warming relations between these old adversaries, which effectively split in 1949, when routed Nationalists fled across the Strait following the communist victory in China’s Civil War. Since then, Taiwan has become a self-ruled island, but Beijing continues to regard it as a renegade province, to be retaken by force is necessary.

China US
Women walk past a news stand displaying a Chinese news magazine fronting a photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump in Beijing, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.  Andy Wong—AP  

Trump’s acceptance of a phone call in December from Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen — breaking almost four decades of no direct contact between U.S. and Taiwanese leaders — threatened to send Sino-U.S. relations into a tailspin. So did his repeated statements that U.S. recognition of “One China” was “up for negotiation.”

The breakdown in relations that such a stance would have inevitably cause would appear to be averted by Thursday evening’s phone call — even if Trump had chosen to speak to 18 different world leaders before picking up the phone with Xi.

Many other issues of friction exist between the superpowers, including Beijing's aggrandisement in the disputed waters of the South China Sea, how to rein in rogue state North Korea and combating climate change. Trump also labeled China a currency manipulator during his presidential campaigning and pledged to impose 45% tariffs on Chinese exports, threatening to spark a trade war.

