Courts

Federal Appeals Court Will Announce Ruling on President Trump's Travel Ban

Associated Press
10:27 PM UTC

(SAN FRANCISCO) — A federal appeals court in San Francisco is set to issue its ruling in the legal fight over whether to reinstate President Donald Trump's ban on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals announced that it will release its decision before the end of the business day Thursday in California.

The court is deciding whether to block a lower-court ruling that suspended the ban and allowed previously barred travelers to enter the U.S. An appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court is possible.

U.S. District Judge James Robart in Seattle issued a temporary restraining order halting the ban last week after Washington state and Minnesota sued.

The administration said the seven nations — Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen — have raised terrorism concerns. The states argued that the ban targets Muslims.

