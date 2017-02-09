CourtsFederal Appeals Court Will Announce Ruling on President Trump's Travel Ban
Opponents of U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order imposing a temporary immigration ban on seven Muslim-majority nations protest outside a federal appeals court Feb. 7, 2016 in San Francisco, California.
TelevisionBarb Is Back From the Upside Down, At Least on the Show Riverdale
Riverdale -- Chapter Three: Body Double-- Image Number: RVD109a_0270.jpg -- Pictured: Shannon Purser as Ethel Muggs -- Photo: Diyah Pera/The CW -- ÃÂ© 2017 The CW Network. All Rights Reserved
ArchaeologyArchaeologists Discover First New Dead Sea Scrolls Cave in 60 Years
Health CareNearly Two-Thirds of Obamacare Sign-Ups Came in States President Trump Won
obamacare sign
Donald Trump

Federal Ethics Office Says It's Getting 'Extraordinary' Number of Calls After Trump Nordstrom Controversy

Abigail Abrams
9:34 PM UTC

The Office of Government Ethics said Thursday that it has received a flood of messages from citizens concerned about “recent events,” purportedly referring to comments by President Donald Trump’s White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, who urged consumers to buy Ivanka Trump’s products.

“OGE’s website, phone system and email system are receiving an extraordinary volume of contacts from citizens about recent events,” the office tweeted Thursday, kicking off a five-part tweet storm about ethical violations.

The department then added that it is not responsible for investigating or enforcing ethics violations, but rather works to prevent them. When the ethics office learns of possible violations, it will contact the appropriate agency and provide guidance on the issue.

Conway’s comments, which she made during an appearance on “Fox & Friends” on Thursday morning, came in response to Nordstrom saying it was dropping the first daughter’s fashion brand after weak sales.

The President tweeted about the situation on Wednesday, criticizing Nordstrom. Later, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer called the store’s decision a “direct attack” on the Trump administration.

Since then, a slew of critics have condemned Conway’s comments, and legal experts said she might have violated a federal ethics rule that prohibits officials from using their position to promote a product. Rep. Jason Chaffetz, a Republican who chairs the House Oversight Committee, said Conway’s sales pitch was “clearly over the line” and “unacceptable,” according to the Associated Press.

Rep. Elijah Cummings, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, also said Thursday that Chaffetz would join him in sending a letter requesting an ethics review of Conway’s actions, according to The Hill.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME