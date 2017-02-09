moviesHere's Judi Dench Grilling Daisy Ridley About Star Wars
Sony Pictures Classics And The Cinema Society Host A Screening Of "The Eagle Huntress"- Arrivals
celebritiesFearless Blizzard Hero Martha Stewart Drives Her Own Snow Plow
DailyMail.com &amp; Elite Daily Holiday Party
moviesLuckily Someone Made You a Beauty and the Beast Parody Starring Lord Voldemort and Emma Watson
ImmigrationArizona Mother Deported to Mexico After Living in U.S. For 21 Years
Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos
Donald Trump

President Trump Said He Would Be Open to Immigration Reform

Sam Frizell
8:45 PM UTC

President Trump told a group of lawmakers at the White House on Thursday that he is open to reexamining the 2013 Gang of Eight immigration bill, a bipartisan compromise that included a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants, according to a Senator who was at the meeting.

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia told reporters on Capitol Hill that in their meeting Trump said he was open to reexamining the legislation. A spokesman confirmed Manchin made the comment to reporters.

Shortly afterward, the White House walked back the President's statement, with White House spokesman Sean Spicer he does not support the Gang of Eight but encouraged similar cooperative efforts by Senators in the future.

If the President did support the Gang of Eight, it would be a remarkable break from his previous stance on immigration. He has called for building a wall on the border with Mexico and relentlessly mocked Florida Sen. Marco Rubio for supporting it, calling him "Mr. Amnesty" in a November 2015 tweet.

It's unclear whether the President understands the bill and its implications. It included provisions to build tougher border security and allow over a multi-year period undocumented residents to eventually achieve legal status.

Drafted by Republican Sens. John McCain, Marco Rubio, Jeff Flake and Lindsey Graham, as well as four Democrats including Sen. Chuck Schumer, now the Democratic leader, it passed the Senate with an overwhelming majority but was never brought to the floor of the House of Representatives for a vote.

Trump's popularity with his base stemmed in part from his hardline opposition to compromise on immigration reform. There are an estimated 11 million undocumented people living in the United States.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME