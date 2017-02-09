moonHere's How to Watch a Full Moon, Lunar Eclipse and Comet Light Up the Sky on Friday
Archaeology

Archaeologists Discover First New Dead Sea Scrolls Cave in 60 Years

Justin Worland
9:56 PM UTC

Archaeologists from The Hebrew University of Jerusalem have discovered a new "Dead Sea Scroll cave," the first such discovery in more than 60 years, according to a university press release.

The cave—located in cliffs near the northwestern shore of the Dead Sea—is now thought to be the 12th of its kind. Researchers found a long list of items including smashed jars and a leather strap for binding and cloth for wrapping the scrolls, but they did not actually find an actual scroll.

"The important discovery of another scroll cave attests to the fact that a lot of work remains to be done," said Israel Hasson, director-gneral of the Israel Antiquities Authority, in a press release. "We are in a race against time."

The Dead Sea Scrolls are a collection of ancient manuscripts thought to be among the oldest known surviving Judeo-Chrisitian texts.

