Whales are stranded at Farewell Spit near Nelson, New Zealand, on Feb. 10, 2017 Tim Cuff—AP

The Morning Brief: Travel Ban Ruling, Beached Whales and Amal Clooney

Good morning. These are today’s top stories:

Travel ban suspension stays in place for now

President Donald Trump was dealt a blow yesterday when a federal appeals court refused to lift a nationwide suspension on his executive immigration order that temporarily barred people from seven predominantly Muslim countries from coming into the U.S. Trump signaled in a tweet written in all capitals that he would fight the ruling in court.

Trump plays host to Japanese leader

Trump is spending the weekend with visiting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Trump will greet the foreign leader at the White House, where the pair will likely discuss trade and national security, among other topics. Then the two are slated to host a news conference before jetting off to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Trump last night called Chinese President Xi Jinping to say he would honor the “one China” policy .

Tom Price is confirmed as Health Secretary

The Senate voted to approve Rep. Tom Price as the next head of the Health and Human Services Department after a heated overnight debate. Democrats had opposed Trump's health secretary and extended his confirmation hearing until about 2 a.m. EST.

Hundreds of whales are beached in New Zealand

More than 400 pilot whales are stranded on a beach in New Zealand in one of the worst whale beaching in the island nation's history. Rescuers are trying to save them, but most of them have reportedly already died.

Also:

An Arizona mother was deported to Mexico after being detained during a routine check-in with immigration officials.

The oldest American , a woman from New Jersey, has died at 114.

Final construction has begun on the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline .

George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney are expecting twins .

NBC sportscaster Bob Costas said he is no longer hosting the Olympics .

A full moon, lunar eclipse and a comet will light up the sky tonight .

Fifty Shades Darker and The Lego Batman Movie are now in theaters.

The company that makes Oreos is hiring a professional chocolate taster.

