Anna Wintour Addresses How Vogue Will Cover Melania Trump

Anna Wintour attends the 2016 God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards dinner at Spring Studios on October 17, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew Toth/FilmMagic) Andrew Toth—FilmMagic

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour , a noted and outspoken supporter of Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election, is not ruling out the magazine's coverage of Melania Trump as the first lady, despite the fact that Vogue endorsed Clinton for president ( the first political endorsement ever for the hallowed fashion glossy .)

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal on Thursday, Wintour pointed to the magazine's past coverage of first ladies, indicating that Trump will be shown the same courtesy as her predecessors.

"We have a tradition of always covering whoever is the first lady at Vogue and I can’t imagine that this time would be any different," Wintour said.

Trump has already prominently appeared in Vogue , appearing on the cover in her wedding dress in 2005, tied to her marriage to Donald Trump.

Wintour also addressed how the fashion industry will be affected by the current political climate, an especially relevant concern, given how many fashion designers have been vocal about whether or not they would dress the first lady .

"[They will] be inspired by what they see and that will come out in their work, " she said. "The next few years are going to be incredibly creative.”