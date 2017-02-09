moonHere's How to Watch a Full Moon, Lunar Eclipse and Comet Light Up the Sky on Friday
Television

Barb Is Back From the Upside Down, At Least on the Show Riverdale

Ashley Hoffman
10:08 PM UTC

If you want to see "Barb" alive, tune into Riverdale on Thursday.

After Barb's supernatural death on the hit Stranger Things, fans took to memes and hashtags to demand justice for the neglected third wheel. Anyone hoping for her resurrection is, a lot like their heroine: out of luck. That is, technically, until now.

Barb actor Shannon Purser will appear on the dark Archie Comics adaptation Riverdale as Ethel Muggs, who Jughead rejected in the original Archie comics for superficial reasons. It's not quite the comeback Barb fans hoped for of course, but her new character may have more episodes on her new show, which has plenty of bullies. "She’s a bit more sassy than Barb — and she survives more than three episodes, fortunately,” Purser explained to The Guardian about the role.

Purser proved screen time doesn't make you a surprising cultural icon, but catch "Barb" with a pulse on CW Thursday at 9p.m. EST.

