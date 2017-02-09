EnvironmentAmericans Oppose President Trump's Environmental Deregulation, Poll Says
climate change environment donald trump
moviesReview: Kedi Is a Love Letter to the Cats (and Humans) of Istanbul
Kedi
ImmigrationPresident Trump's Immigration Ban Helped Crowdfunding Campaigns Raise More Than $1 Million
fundraising travel ban immigrants gofundme
ImmigrationMajority of America's Undocumented Immigrants Live in 20 Urban Areas
Following the issuance of an Executive Order by US President
Aretha Franklin's 74th Birthday Celebration
Aretha Franklin attends her 74th Birthday Celebration at The Ritz Carlton Hotel on April 14, 2016 in New York City.  Steve Mack—Getty Images
Aretha Franklin

Aretha Franklin Says She's Retiring After Her Next Album

Abigail Abrams
6:28 PM UTC

Aretha Franklin plans to retire from recording music later this year.

The Queen of Soul told a Detroit TV station that she would record an album to be released in September before hanging up her mic. “I must tell you, I am retiring this year,” Franklin told WDIV Local 4.

Her album will feature all original songs, some of which will be produced by Stevie Wonder, she said. Everything will be recorded in Detroit, a city of great importance to Franklin.

“I feel very, very enriched and satisfied with respect to where my career came from, and where it is now,” Franklin told the TV station. “I'll be pretty much satisfied, but I'm not going to go anywhere and just sit down and do nothing. That wouldn't be good either.”

This isn’t necessarily a permanent goodbye. The legendary singer will offer her fans a short tour for the album, and then she will remain open to “some select things, many one a month, for six months out of the year,” she said.

Franklin turns 75 this year and has been performing for 56 years straight, even in spite of recent health problems.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME