energyPresident Trump Kept This One Obama Regulation Because It Makes Approving Pipelines Easier
keystone xl pipeline regulation
White HousePresident Trump Sent China a Letter That Looks Forward to a 'Constructive Relationship'
china president xi jinping donald trump letter
climate changeMayors of Paris, Sydney, Mexico City: Tolerance Equals Strength
HistoryJackie Kennedy’s Letters About Love and Grief Are Going Up for Auction
Jacqueline Kennedy
Funeral ceremony held for Quebec mosque shooting victims
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers a speech during a funeral ceremony held for six people, who were killed in a shooting at a mosque in Quebec City late Sunday, at Maurice Richard Arena in Montreal, Canada on Feb. 2, 2017.  Seyit Aydogan—Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
White House

Justin Trudeau Will Meet President Trump at the White House

Abigail Abrams
5:40 PM UTC

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is coming to Washington, D.C. to visit President Donald Trump on Monday, the White House said.

“They look forward to discussing ‎the unique relationship between Canada and the United States of America and how we can continue to work hard for middle class Canadians and Americans, together,” Kate Purchase, Trudeau’s director of communications, said in a statement, according to the Toronto Star.

The two leaders have previously spoken on the phone, but this will be their first in-person meeting.

Several of Trudeau’s ministers traveled to Washington, D.C. in the past week to meet with the Trump administration and prepare for the talk, according to CBC News. Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway also told CNN on Tuesday that Trudeau would come to the White House “next week.”

Trump and Trudeau — a self-described feminist who tweets welcome messages to refugees and has championed trade deals — seem to have little in common politically, but their meeting has been highly anticipated. The Canadian prime minister talked to other world leaders about how best to engage with Trump ahead of this first meeting, the Guardian reported this week.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME