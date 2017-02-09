4 People Wounded After Palestinian Opens Fire at Israeli Market

(JERUSALEM) — Israeli police say a Palestinian has opened fire at a market in central Israel wounding four people.

Spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said the attacker was arrested soon after the shooting Thursday afternoon in Petah Tikva.

He said it was "most likely a terror attack" but police are still investigating.

Channel 10 reported three people were injured from the shooting and one person was stabbed.

Since 2015, Palestinian attackers have carried out numerous stabbings, shootings and assaults using cars, killing 41 Israelis and two visiting Americans. During the same period, Israeli forces have killed 235 Palestinians. Israel says most of the Palestinians killed were attackers while others died in clashes with Israeli forces.

Israel says the bloodshed is fueled by a Palestinian campaign of incitement, compounded by social media sites glorifying attackers and encouraging violence. Palestinians say it stems from frustration over decades of Israeli rule in territory they claim for a state.