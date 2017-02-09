HistoryJackie Kennedy’s Letters About Love and Grief Are Going Up for Auction
Jacqueline Kennedy
politicsShakira: America Must Protect All Our People
Muslims perform Friday Prayer at JFK Airport
moviesFifty Shades Darker Review: Sequel Seeks a Sadist's Cuddlebunny Center
FIFTY SHADES DARKER
MexicoThe Long Journey to the Great Wall of Mexico
A Wall In Between
Runner in the park using smart watch
Sportsman in the park martin-dm—Getty Images
Innovation

Virtual Reality Can Make Athletes More Successful

The Aspen Institute
5:00 PM UTC
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. Can virtual reality make athletes more successful?

By Tom Haberstroh at ESPN

2. This is how the immigration ban could threaten Americans abroad.

By Gayle Tzemach Lemmon in the Los Angeles Times

3. Urban post offices can be reimagined to fight food insecurity.

By Krutika Pathi in CityLab

4. This hundred year-old Dutch design movement is behind the look of many websites, your phone and more.

By Alain Dujardin in Backchannel

5. Terrorism costs businesses billions. Here’s how they can join the fight against violent extremism.

By Eric Rosand and Alistair Millar in Lawfare

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME