The trolling of President Donald Trump continues with a global viral video trend.

After the Dutch show 'Zondag met Lubach' created an "America First" spoof "Netherlands Second" in January, the joke took off as countries from Iran to Slovenia jumped on the bandwagon with Trump-style pitches of their own. In a new video titled "Croatia Second," Saric Marekovic Tomac Production takes aim at Trump, with a satirical promo full of enough natural beauty to convince him that "if Croatia wasn't a country, perhaps you'd be dating her." But Croatia has fun at its own expense too.

Watch the full parody below.