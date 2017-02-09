politicsShakira: America Must Protect All Our People
Muslims perform Friday Prayer at JFK Airport
InnovationVirtual Reality Can Make Athletes More Successful
Runner in the park using smart watch
moviesFifty Shades Darker Review: Sequel Seeks a Sadist's Cuddlebunny Center
FIFTY SHADES DARKER
MexicoThe Long Journey to the Great Wall of Mexico
A Wall In Between
Aerial view of the Old City of Dubrovnik, Dalmatia
CROATIA - MARCH 18: Aerial view of the Old City of Dubrovnik (Ragusa) (UNESCO World Heritage List, 1979), Dalmatia, Croatia. (Photo by DeAgostini/Getty Images) DEA / S. VANNINI—De Agostini/Getty Images
viral

Now Croatia Is Mocking President Trump’s ‘America First’ With a Hilarious Viral Video

Ashley Hoffman
4:30 PM UTC

The trolling of President Donald Trump continues with a global viral video trend.

After the Dutch show 'Zondag met Lubach' created an "America First" spoof "Netherlands Second" in January, the joke took off as countries from Iran to Slovenia jumped on the bandwagon with Trump-style pitches of their own. In a new video titled "Croatia Second," Saric Marekovic Tomac Production takes aim at Trump, with a satirical promo full of enough natural beauty to convince him that "if Croatia wasn't a country, perhaps you'd be dating her." But Croatia has fun at its own expense too.

Watch the full parody below.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME