TelevisionNo Donald Trump Mug Is Safe Near Robert De Niro and Stephen Colbert
MusicSee the Far-reaching Impact of Beyoncé's Lemonade
Heart Disease10 Weird Things That Can Affect Your Heart Disease Risk
TIME.com stock photos E-Cig Electronic Cigarette Smoke
energyPresident Trump Kept This One Obama Regulation Because It Makes Approving Pipelines Easier
keystone xl pipeline regulation
Muslims perform Friday Prayer at JFK Airport
Muslim Americans perform Friday Prayer at JFK Airport as a protest against President Donald J. Trump's executive order banning entry of 7 Muslim-majority countries of admission and visas for 90 days in Queens borough of New York, NY, on Feb. 3, 2017. Mohammed Elshamy—Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
politics

Shakira: America Must Protect All Our People

Shakira
5:02 PM UTC
Ideas
Shakira is a Grammy Award-winning recording artist.

The recent ban on Muslims entering the U.S. proposed by Donald Trump and currently being reviewed in courts has ignited cries of resistance from both within the U.S. and abroad. I’d like to take a minute, with your indulgence, to add my voice to the heap. Because this is not just a U.S. issue. This is a human issue that has implications for all of us; American and non-American citizens like myself.

Persecution against any group for religious beliefs or race is illegal and unconstitutional in the U.S. Period.

This isn't just an attack on Muslims or refugees — this is an attack on all humans and in particular, the ones most in need of protection. Right now, worldwide, 28 million children have been uprooted by conflict, driven from their homes by violence and terror. Children know no nations and no borders; those who survive will grow up to follow the lead of those who take them in. Do we show them love and acceptance? Or allow them to fend for themselves, vulnerable to guerrilla groups that will only teach them to perpetuate this cycle of violence?

We have to be vigilant about letting bigotry and hatred creep into the mainstream or be rationalized under the guise of "protecting our people." If we accept blanket targeting towards Muslims, we can all be sure that other minority groups won’t be far behind, whether it’s by closing borders to other supposed “dangerous” groups or trampling their human rights in other ways.

Muslims are our people. They are human beings with children, needs and dreams like the rest of us. Not all Muslims are terrorists, and by the way, not all terrorists are Muslims.

Latinos are our people. They don’t come to “steal jobs” — they come seeking an opportunity to build a better life for themselves and for their children, which is what the U.S. has always prided itself on representing: opportunities. They are a huge part of the workforce that has contributed to making America the great country it is today.

African Americans are our people. After enduring centuries of oppression and the countless human atrocities that were committed against them, after fighting for civil rights, it’s devastating that racial profiling is still happening and their civil liberties are still being threatened.

I could go on naming groups ad infinitum, but the point is, we shouldn’t be singling out groups and differentiating them by race, class or religion, because according to the Constitution, all of that is irrelevant to their rights as a citizen. Anybody who goes to the U.S. and chooses to raise that flag and uphold those principles is "our people."

Thanks to social networks, we all have a platform to use our voice today. For every post I see with hateful language, I see others that lift my spirits and reassure me that we haven’t totally lost our way. Lawyers in airports offering free counsel to refugees, New Yorkers banding together on the subway to erase neo-Nazi vandalism, doctors volunteering their time to give free advice to women that need it, and citizen activists marching for equal rights for all.

Let’s keep tipping the scales in favor of “liberty and justice for all,” keep using our voices to lift up others and speak out for those whose voices have been stripped from them. I applaud all of you who have spoken out against the ban—keep up the good fight and never back down. #resist

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME