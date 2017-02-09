Robert De Niro and Stephen Colbert walked into a gift shop with a mission: find De Niro a New York City gift he wants.

When De Niro stopped by the Wednesday night edition of The Late Show, Colbert wanted to give him something special to remember his visit, so they hit the local souvenir shop to find the perfect parting gift. De Niro was open to having a Big Apple picture frame, but wouldn’t even consider the Trump magnet. “Give it your wife, put it on the refrigerator,” Colbert said in his sales pitch. “They’re really nice. They’ll stick to anything, even if they’re not metal.”

Colbert was interested in an unlicensed Late Show sweatshirt, but it was the Trump mugs that really caught his eye. He picked one up and smashed it, while De Niro passed . Colbert smashed the mug and offered a second to De Niro. “It’s two for $14.99. If you don’t break another one, I’m losing money,” he joked to De Niro.

De Niro passed, though, he agreed to the haul of a a t-shirt with a kitten scaling the Empire State Building, King Kong -style, a fake Oscar statuette, and a stack of Trump candy. Watch below.