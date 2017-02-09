Bob Costas Says He’s No Longer Hosting the Olympics

Bob Costas has been hosting the Olympics for NBC since 1992.

Bob Costas will no longer host the Olympics after being NBC’s voice behind the international sporting event for more than two decades, he announced Thursday .

The Emmy Award-winning sportscaster said he’s handing over the reigns to fellow NBC announcer Mike Tirico, who will take over the job during the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.

"I'm going to be like the rest of the country, watching Mike Tirico, who will be an able successor in Korea for the Winter Olympics beginning a year from today,'' Costas said on the Today show.

Costas has been hosting the Olympics for NBC since 1992 and has 11 Olympic games under his belt, the network said. “I was lucky,” he said of his career.

While he’s giving up the signature sports gig, Costas said he’s not retiring and plans to continue his other roles with NBC Sports and NBC News.