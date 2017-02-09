GadgetsWhy Every Man Should Have This Wallet With a Secret Trick
TerrorismThe Alleged Mastermind Behind the 9/11 Attacks Wrote President Obama a Letter
dapd-Serie 11. September 2001 - 10 Jahre danach: Was wurde aus den Drahtziehern von 9/11?
White HouseKellyanne Conway Boosts Ivanka Trump's Products on TV: ‘Go Buy Ivanka's Stuff’
kellyanne conway ivanka trump nordstrom
energyFinal Construction Begins on Dakota Access Pipeline
standing rock dakota access pipeline
Bob Costas has been hosting the Olympics for NBC since 1992.
Bob Costas has been hosting the Olympics for NBC since 1992. NBC—2016 NBCUniversal Media, LLC
olympics

Bob Costas Says He’s No Longer Hosting the Olympics

Melissa Chan
3:10 PM UTC

Bob Costas will no longer host the Olympics after being NBC’s voice behind the international sporting event for more than two decades, he announced Thursday.

The Emmy Award-winning sportscaster said he’s handing over the reigns to fellow NBC announcer Mike Tirico, who will take over the job during the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.

"I'm going to be like the rest of the country, watching Mike Tirico, who will be an able successor in Korea for the Winter Olympics beginning a year from today,'' Costas said on the Today show.

Costas has been hosting the Olympics for NBC since 1992 and has 11 Olympic games under his belt, the network said. “I was lucky,” he said of his career.

While he’s giving up the signature sports gig, Costas said he’s not retiring and plans to continue his other roles with NBC Sports and NBC News.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME